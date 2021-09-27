Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

