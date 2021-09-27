Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.31.

NYSE ALV opened at $88.75 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 322,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

