AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) vs. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Financial Comparison

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AutoWeb and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vimeo 0 3 6 0 2.67

AutoWeb presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.61%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $49.14, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Vimeo.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33% Vimeo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and Vimeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.46 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.06 Vimeo $283.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb.

Summary

Vimeo beats AutoWeb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

