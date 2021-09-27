AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) Insider Acquires A$25,168.26 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) insider Suzanne Crowe acquired 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.72 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,168.26 ($17,977.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 16.42 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.