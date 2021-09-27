Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $20.00. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 2,733 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.