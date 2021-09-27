B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 65.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 262,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 329.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,816 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,558 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.61 on Monday. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. Research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.