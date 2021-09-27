Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,197 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 295,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

