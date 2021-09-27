Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 947.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,345 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

