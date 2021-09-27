Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Gevo worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

