Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 561.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $161.90 on Monday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

