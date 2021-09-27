Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $272.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.19 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

