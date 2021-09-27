Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,928 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,650,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

