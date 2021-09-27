Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $16.28 Million Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the quarter. Global X FinTech ETF makes up 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 74,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $50.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

