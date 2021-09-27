Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at $16,482,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 106.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

YETI stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.