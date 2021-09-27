Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Banano has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $196,747.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,063,996 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

