Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,776,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 27,290,350 shares.The stock last traded at $3.81 and had previously closed at $3.80.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 530,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

