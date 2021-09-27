Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.56% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $705,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

NYSE GS opened at $399.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

