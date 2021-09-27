Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,864,610 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.6% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned 3.65% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $3,136,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,063,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 139,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 161,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,404,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,652,000 after buying an additional 95,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.53 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

