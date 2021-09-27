Bank of Montreal Can Has $385.39 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $385,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

