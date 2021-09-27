Bank of Montreal Can Has $599.88 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $599,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $54.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

