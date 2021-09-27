Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,276,479 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,479 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,162,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,456,000 after purchasing an additional 604,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.72 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. The company has a market cap of $430.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

