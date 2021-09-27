Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 811,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.01% of CGI worth $459,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

