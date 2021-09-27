Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.15% of MSA Safety worth $139,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after buying an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after buying an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 40.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 39.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:MSA opened at $142.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.