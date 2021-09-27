Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $137.98 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,977,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $137,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.8% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 318,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

