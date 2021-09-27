Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $155.74 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $155,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 71.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 23.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

