Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $160,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,150,000 after buying an additional 78,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

