Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,853 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Arista Networks worth $150,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,699,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $360.15 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $197.14 and a one year high of $384.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.32 and its 200 day moving average is $344.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

