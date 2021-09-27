Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,570 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $146,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.