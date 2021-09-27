Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 267,412 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of United Rentals worth $162,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 243.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $356.51 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.31 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.