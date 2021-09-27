Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,728 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Seagen worth $157,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $161.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.02. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.