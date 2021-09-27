Bank of Nova Scotia Has $225.30 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.72% of Waste Connections worth $225,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

WCN traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,924. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.