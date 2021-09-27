Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $171,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $33.51. 178,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,115,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

