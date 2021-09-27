Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,848 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $549,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.27. 51,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $322.75 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

