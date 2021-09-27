Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 754,610 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754,610 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.38% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $126,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.14. 12,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

