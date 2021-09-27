Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 3,439 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

