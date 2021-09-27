Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,659 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

