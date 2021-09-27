Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,036 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nokia were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

