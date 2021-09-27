Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 31,463 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 200.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $231.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.