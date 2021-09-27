Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 3,452 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $229.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

