Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 2,442 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,453 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $345,361,000 after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $329,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,855,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

