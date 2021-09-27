Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.43 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,265 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Noked Capital LTD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 192,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,806,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,437 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

