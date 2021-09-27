Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,793,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,268,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $217.71 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.