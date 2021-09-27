Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $195,314.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00065617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00101834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00142890 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,071.23 or 0.99847066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.02 or 0.06970826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00753786 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

