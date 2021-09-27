Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE BBWI opened at $67.39 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

