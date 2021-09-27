Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.86 million and $288.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,367,561,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

