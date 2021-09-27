Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,000. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

