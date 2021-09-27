Beaton Management Co. Inc. Invests $246,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.