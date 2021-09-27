Beaton Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $176.65. 91,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,979. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.53. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.