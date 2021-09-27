Bellevue Group AG Acquires 643,735 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 643,735 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Insmed were worth $88,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of INSM opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

