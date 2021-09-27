Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $57,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22,881.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

